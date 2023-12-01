Iranian delegates protested the presence of Israeli delegates at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Friday, December 1, by leaving the venue, according to state media. The Iranian delegation's leader, Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian, was cited by the official news agency IRNA as stating that the Iranian side saw Israel's attendance at COP28 "as contrary to the goals and guidelines of the conference and, in protest, it left the conference venue." The Iranian diplomatic team attended this meeting after understanding that representatives from the Zionist authority were not there, and they departed the conference upon discovering this fact. PM Narendra Modi Engages in Dialogues with Global Leaders at COP-28 in Dubai (See Pics).

Iran Walks Out of UN Climate Change Talks in Dubai

