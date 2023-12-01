Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Dubai for COP-28, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his interactions with global leaders. Welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, PM Modi expressed his excitement about joining the summit, emphasising its significance in fostering global climate action. He highlighted engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future with the Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, King Abdullah bin Al Hussein of Jordan, the President of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Mr Emomali Rahmon, along with Mark Rutte of the Netherlands. PM Narendra Modi Arrives at COP28 Leadership Pavilion; UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Chief Welcome Him (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi UAE President and UN Secretary-General

Glad to join the COP-28 Summit, a pivotal platform for global climate action. Looking forward to engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future. I thank my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed and @UN Secretary General Mr. @antonioguterres for the warm… pic.twitter.com/uLNC8Cdy78 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

PM Modi Engages with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

It was a privilege to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His visionary leadership on a wide range of issues is truly commendable. @HHShkMohd pic.twitter.com/73nUkEUAQY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

King Abdullah of Jordan and PM Modi Strengthen Ties

Delighted to meet His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan at COP-28. Our discussions were enriching and reflective of our nations' deep-rooted friendship. Looking forward to strengthening our ties further. pic.twitter.com/kOt2DuJmHI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Engages with PM of Netherlands Mark Rutte

It's always refreshing to exchange ideas with my friend Mark Rutte of Netherlands. @MinPres pic.twitter.com/3v2HbiutiX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

PM Modi Engages in Dialogue with Leaders of Tajikistan

Meaningful conversations with @president_uz Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Tajikistan, Mr. Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of COP-28 in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/R6gqHurbSv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2023

