Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in Dubai for COP-28, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his interactions with global leaders. Welcomed by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, PM Modi expressed his excitement about joining the summit, emphasising its significance in fostering global climate action. He highlighted engaging in meaningful dialogues and collaborations for a sustainable future with the Vice President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, King Abdullah bin Al Hussein of Jordan, the President of Tajikistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Mr Emomali Rahmon, along with Mark Rutte of the Netherlands. PM Narendra Modi Arrives at COP28 Leadership Pavilion; UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UN Chief Welcome Him (Watch Video).

