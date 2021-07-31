The coronavirus outbreak in Nanjing is intensifying and is being dubbed as the worst COVID-19 outbreak after Wuhan in China by the state media. COVID-19 continues of spread in the Chinese city of Nanjing:

A #Covid-19 outbreak in the Chinese city of #Nanjing continues to spread – with state media calling it the most extensive contagion after Wuhan More: https://t.co/MEp4ZdbpSy pic.twitter.com/CE0r6FEQVv — RT (@RT_com) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)