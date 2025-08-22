The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation after a Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 experienced a midair malfunction when a portion of its left wing flap partially detached before landing in Austin, Texas, on August 19. Delta Flight 1893, carrying 62 passengers and six crew members from Orlando to Austin, saw passengers panic as they spotted the dangling flap, crucial for take-off and landing. One traveler, Shanila Arif, captured video footage showing the broken part hanging loose while the plane flew at high speed. She feared it could strike the tail and cause a crash. The aircraft landed safely, and Delta confirmed the issue, stating safety remains its top priority. The plane has since been grounded for maintenance. US: Over 3,000 Boeing Union Workers Go on Strike in Missouri and Illinois for ‘Fair Contract’.

Delta Boeing 737 Under FAA Probe After Wing Flap Breaks Midair

NEW: The FAA has launched an investigation after part of a Delta Boeing 737 wing broke off during an Orlando to Austin flight. One passenger said she felt bad turbulence during the flight before she noticed the broken wing. "The plane was shaking. The lady in front of us opened… pic.twitter.com/1PJ2dWD6az — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 21, 2025

