Democratic candidates across the U.S. are intensifying their efforts to stave off what increasingly looks like a Republican wave that could result in the loss of more than 20 seats in the House of Representatives and control of both chambers of Congress https://t.co/znedV1wax5— Reuters (@Reuters) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)