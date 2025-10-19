US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video depicting himself wearing a king’s crown while dropping "poop" from a fighter jet onto political commentator Harry Sisson during "No Kings" protest. The AI video appeared on the Truth Social account of Donald Trump. Soon, the AI video went viral on social media. In the video, Trump is seen wearing a golden king’s crown and sitting inside the cockpit of a fighter jet. As the jet passes overhead, Trump is shown dropping cartoon-like "poop" bombs directly onto Sisson and other protesters. Harry Sisson is a prominent TikTok creator known for his pro-Democratic commentary and political content. With over 2 million followers, Sisson regularly weighs in on national news, policy debates, and the 2024 election cycle, often clashing with right-wing influencers and Trump supporters. US Protest: Nationwide ‘No Kings’ Protests Target Donald Trump Administration’s Policies Amid Government Shutdown.

Donald Trump Drops ‘Poop’ on Harry Sisson From Fighter Jet in AI Video

