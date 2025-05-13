US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Tuesday, May 13, kicking off his Middle East tour. The US President got a warm welcome at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself arriving at the tarmac of the airport to welcome him. Trump also received a special gesture when his aircraft, US Air Force One, entered Saudi Arabia's airspace. 2 F-15 fighter jets of the Royal Saudi Air Force escorted Air Force One as it entered Saudi Arabia. A video of Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 Fighter Jets giving an honorary escort to US Air Force One has gone viral on social media. Donald Trump Meets With Apple CEO Tim Cook As China Pauses Tariffs, Says iPhone Maker To Build New Plants in US With USD 500 Billion Investment.

Donald Trump’s Air Force One Gets Honorary Escort by Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 Jets

WATCH: Saudi F-15 jets providing honorary escort for President Trump / Air Force One pic.twitter.com/d3geaLV6JW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 13, 2025

Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Trip

Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One! 🇺🇸🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/c0EURfBRNt — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 13, 2025

