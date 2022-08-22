Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert who became famous worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced on Monday that he will step down in December after leading the National Institutes of Health for 38 years. Fauci said that he will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of his career.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has led the National Institutes of Health for 38 years, will step down by the end of the year. He said he doesn't intend to retire "in the classic sense" but would travel, write and encourage young people to enter government service. https://t.co/ZEeBslZITX pic.twitter.com/x0qIbgJG5c — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 22, 2022

