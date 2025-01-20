In an unprecedented move, the outgoing President of the US, Joe Biden, issued pre-emptive pardons on January 20 for Dr Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley, and members of the January 6 Capitol Riot Committee. The pardons aim to protect these individuals from "politically motivated prosecutions" after Biden leaves office later today. Fauci, who led the US COVID-19 response, and Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, faced significant political scrutiny, particularly from the then-former President Donald Trump and his allies. Biden, in a press statement, expressed that the pardons were essential to shield these public servants from "unjustified" legal actions and acknowledged their distinguished service to the nation. US President-Elect Donald Trump Says ‘Very Soon We Will Begin the Largest Deportation Exercise in American History’ Hours Before Inauguration at MAGA Rally.

Joe Biden Pardons Dr Fauci, Milley, and Capitol Riots Committee

JUST IN - Biden pardons Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and the Jan. 6 committee in an extraordinary use of presidential power. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 20, 2025

Joe Biden Issues Pre-Emptive Pardons

BREAKING: Biden pardons Dr Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/Ea0036u0HX — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)