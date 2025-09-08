Alabama’s Abbie Stockard, Miss America 2025, crowned her successor, Miss New York, Cassie Donegan, on the Miss America 2026 grand finale held on September 7 at the Walt Disney Theatre in Orlando, Florida. According to reports, the newly crowned Miss America 2026 is an actress and singer, as well as the chief operations officer at the Southern Sitter, a childcare booking company in New York City. A Virginia native, Donegan will receive a USD 50,000 scholarship as Miss America and immediately start a yearlong reign. Meanwhile, Miss Texas 2025 Sadie Schiermeyer and Miss Florida 2025 Paris Richardson were announced as first and second runners-up, respectively. Miss Universe India 2025 Winner Is Manika Vishwakarma, Watch Winning Moment As Rhea Singha Crowns Her Successor on the Grand Finale Night.

Miss America 2026 Winner Is Cassie Donegan!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss America (@missamerica)

Miss America 2026 Winner Cassie Donegan's Crowning Moment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss America (@missamerica)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)