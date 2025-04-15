A heartwarming and protective moment was captured at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park during a 5.2-magnitude earthquake on April 14. As the ground shook, three adult elephants, Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi, formed a defensive "alert circle" around their calves, Zuli and Mkhaya. The herd remained in formation for several minutes, ears flapping and alert, to shield the calves from any potential danger. The video footage, captured during the quake, shows the elephants huddling together in the morning sun before springing into action. Elephants, known for their intelligence and sensitivity, were clearly rattled by the tremors. Earthquake in California: Quake of 5.1 Magnitude Hits Near San Diego in US, No Casualties Reported.

Elephants Shield Calves During 5.2 Quake at San Diego Zoo

NEW: Elephants form a protective "alert circle" to protect the younger elephants at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park during the 5.2-magnitude earthquake. Elephants Ndlula, Umngani, and Khosi formed a circle around the youngsters Zuli and Mkhaya. The herd stayed in formation for… pic.twitter.com/XtvHS8AnE7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 15, 2025

Elephants Form Defensive ‘Alert Circle’ Around Calves During Earthquake in California

WATCH: Elephants at San Diego Zoo Safari Park rushed to shield their young during Monday’s 5.2 magnitude earthquake, forming an “alert circle” around the youngest, as seen in video from park officials pic.twitter.com/MdtnG91x7G — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)