An earthquake of magnitude 5.57 struck Indonesia. The news was confirmed by German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The Indonesian Geophysics Agency said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km off the coast of North Sulawesi Province. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Indonesia and Apple Agree on Terms To Lift iPhone 16 Ban; Report.

Quake Hits Indonesia

