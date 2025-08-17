An earthquake struck Indonesia today, August 17. It is reported that the quake was of magnitude 5.7 and hit Indonesia's Sulawesi region today. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) confirmed the news. It further said that the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or loss of property. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 rocked Afghanistan late on Saturday night, August 16, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement. As per the NCS, the earthquake took place at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 6.3 Rattles West Papua, No Tsunami Threat.

Earthquake Hits Indonesia

BREAKING: 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Sulawesi region of Indonesia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 16, 2025

