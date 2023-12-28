An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Japan today, December 28. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a quake of magnitude 6.3 on the richter scale struck the Kuril Islands, Japan today. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Earthquake in Japan: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Honshu.

Earthquake Strikes Japan

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale strikes Kuril Islands, Japan: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/fBa8uOfCUl — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)