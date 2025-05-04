An earthquake struck the United States today, May 4. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck 88 km northeast of Cruz Bay, US Virgin Islands. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Cruz Bay is a town located in the US Virgin Islands of the United States. Earthquake in California: Quake of 5.1 Magnitude Hits Near San Diego in US, No Casualties Reported.

Quake Hits Northeast of Cruz Bay

