A massive earthquake struck Indonesia's main island of Java. According to reports, at least 46 people have been killed and about 700 have been injured. According to US Geological Survey data, a 5.6 magnitude quake struck Cianjur town in West Java, at a shallow depth of 10km (6 miles). Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 6.8 on Richter Scale Strikes Southeast of Pinili.

Java Quake Kills 40

Earthquake strikes Indonesia's main island of Java, killing at least 46 people and leaving about 700 other injured https://t.co/acJSgMVwRS — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 21, 2022

