Muslims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be celebrating Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid on October 18, 2021. The Rabi Ul Awwal moon has been sighted in the kingdom today. The clock tower in Mecca has signalled the entry in to Rabi Al Awwal 1443, which is the third month of Islam. A large section of the Muslim community celebrates the birth of Prophet Mohammad, which is also called Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid, on 12th day of Rabi Ul Awwal.

The clock tower signals the entry into the month of Rabi Al Awwal 1443 tonight.. pic.twitter.com/fyxBRlVMUS — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) October 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)