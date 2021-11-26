UAE's Emirates Airline on Friday suspended all passenger flights from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe untill further notice due to New COVID-19 Variant. South Africa identified a new variant of the COVID-19 8.1.1259 during the third wave in the country in May, 2021.

Breaking: UAE’s Emirates, one of the largest airlines in the world, suspends ALL passenger flights (including for transit passengers) from: South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, & Zimbabwe — until further notice. ✈️⛔️ #NuVariant ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/6jGEWrR5YW — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) November 26, 2021

