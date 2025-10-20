In a tragic incident at Hong Kong International Airport, Emirates SkyCargo flight EK9788, a Boeing 747-400F operated by ACT Airlines, skidded off runway 07L and plunged into the sea after striking a ground vehicle during landing around 3:50 AM local time on October 20. Both ground workers inside the vehicle lost their lives, while all four crew members onboard escaped unharmed. Emergency responders, including firefighters and divers, rushed to the scene and rescued the crew safely. Pictures and videos from the site have emerged showing the aircraft floating on water with its tail missing. The airport’s north runway has been temporarily closed, though other runways remain operational. Initial reports suggest the plane may have hydroplaned amid challenging weather conditions. Black boxes have been recovered for further analysis. Investigations are underway by Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department in coordination with Emirates, ACT Airlines, and Boeing. Air India Delhi-Bound Flight AI315 Returns to Hong Kong Due to Mid-Air Technical Issue.

Emirates Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway Into Sea at Hong Kong Airport

Emirates Airline flight EK9788, reg. TC-ACF, a Boeing 747-481 in Air ACT livery skidded into the sea after landing on runway 07L of Hong Kong International and striking a ground vehicle at 19:53 UTC/03:53 HKT. One person is dead; the 4 crew members onboard were unharmed pic.twitter.com/SfAM2dAvCC — Joel Chan (@kjoules) October 19, 2025

Two Ground Workers Killed in Emirates Flight EK9788 Accident

Updates: Both ground crew inside the vehicle have died. Flightradar24 data shows touchdown at 248 km/h, runway exit at 167 km/h, water impact at 91 km/h pic.twitter.com/ar5kIya8ms — Joel Chan (@kjoules) October 19, 2025

Emergency Teams Respond Quickly to Emirates Cargo Plane Crash in Hong Kong

