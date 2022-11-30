Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the micro-blogging site will be more effective, transparent and even-handed. A Twitter user said that Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust and the past team of "trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation. Replying to the user, Elon Musk said that "Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed." Also Read | Elon Musk Starts Reinstating 62,000 Suspended Twitter Accounts; Employees Call It ‘Big Bang’ Process.

Twitter 2.0 Will Be Far More Effective, Transparent and Even-Handed: Elon Musk

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

