On Saturday, September 7, US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to deliver a stern warning to Hamas, as 48 hostages remain in captivity. In his post, the US President said that Israel has accepted his terms and further added "It is about time Hamas accepts it as well". "Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," the post read. Donald Trump also said that he has warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting the deal. "This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your attention to this matter," the post on Truth Social read. According to The Times of Israel, 48 hostages are still being held in Gaza, with roughly 20 of them believed to be still alive. Shortly after Trump's warning, Hamas said that it was s ready to "immediately" negotiate after a new US offer. US President Donald Trump Indicates Readiness for Next Phase of Sanctions Against Russia After Moscow Launches Large-Scale Attack in Ukraine.

Donald Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas

Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one! Thank you for your… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 7, 2025

