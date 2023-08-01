A major fire broke out at a tire manufacturing plant in Russia's Lyubertsy, Moscow region, as the hangar caught fire during welding operations, resulting in a blaze covering an area of 1200 square meters. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the emergency scene and are diligently working to control the massive blaze. Captured on video from inside a moving vehicle, the flames are seen rising from the factory. Russia Chemical Plant Fire Video: Flames Engulfs Manufacturing Unit in Nizhny Novgorod, Terrifying Clip Shows Flames and Clouds of Smoke.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Moscow Factory

JUST IN - Massive fire reported in a factory in Lyubertsy in Moscow region of Russia pic.twitter.com/ee1iLNpNez — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 1, 2023

Russia is on 🔥 Moscow region ❗ Big Black Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨 Good ol' tire fire 🛞 🤌 In Lyubertsy, the hangar of a tire manufacturing plant caught fire during welding. Firefighters work at the scene of the emergency. The fire area is 1200 square meters. pic.twitter.com/rBfri0DQIg — LX (@LXSummer1) August 1, 2023

