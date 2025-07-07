A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, July 7. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a paper factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot for dousing operations. Ghaziabad Car Fire: Vehicle Goes Up in Flames on NH 09 Near Lal Kuan, Video Shows Thick Black.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ghaziabad

#WATCH | A fire broke out in a paper factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad early this morning. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/ujyzJoV0CL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 7, 2025

