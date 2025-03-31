A massive fire broke out today, March 31, at a factory in Surajpur, Noida, sending thick black smoke billowing into the air. Fire tenders have rushed to the scene to control the blaze, with firefighting efforts underway. The incident, still developing, has raised concerns about the scale of the fire and potential damages. A video shared by news agency ANI captured the intensity of the smoke. More details are awaited as authorities continue their response. Greater Noida Fire: Girl Falls From Balcony While Escaping Blaze at Annapurna Girls Hostel in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Massive Fire Erupts at Factory in Surajpur

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in a factory in Surajpur, Noida. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/iQ1zV4FB3B — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

