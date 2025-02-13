A video going viral on social media shows a fighter jet crashing into San Diego Harbour in California, United States. According to news agency BNO News, both pilots of the fighter jet ejected themselves before the jet crashed into San Diego Harbour on Wednesday, February 12. It is reported that the United States Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor in California. The two pilots on board ejected safely and were rescued by a fishing vessel. US Jets Collision: 1 Killed As Private Jet Veered off Runway, Crashes Into Business Jet at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona (Watch Videos).

Fighter Jet Crashes Into San Diego Harbor

WATCH: Moment fighter jet crashed into San Diego Harbor in California; both pilots ejected and were rescued pic.twitter.com/kQeROhbrLL — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) February 12, 2025

US Navy Jet Crash Caught on Camera

Watch: A United States Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into the San Diego Harbor, in California, the two pilots on board ejected and were rescued by a fishing vessel. https://t.co/884EgPIFyW pic.twitter.com/27pM9Dm1bq — Moshe (@MosheDe_) February 12, 2025

