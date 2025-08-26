A firefighting mission in western France nearly ended in disaster when a Morane 29 helicopter plunged into Rosporden Lake during a water-scooping operation on Sunday evening, August 24. Video shows the chopper hitting the water’s surface, then rising briefly and spinning as the pilot struggled to regain control before crashing. The pilot and an onboard firefighter managed to escape and swim to safety, while a bystander was also rescued and taken to the hospital. Reportedly, the witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with fears the aircraft might explode upon impact. Parachute Mishap in France: Parachutist Crashes Into Toulouse Stadium Roof, Stays Suspended for 20 Minutes Before Being Rescued (Watch Videos).

Firefighting Helicopter Crashes Into Lake in France

🇫🇷 FIREFIGHTING HELICOPTER TAKES AN UNPLANNED SWIM A French helicopter scooping up water to battle wildfires lost control and crashed straight into a lake in Rosporden. The pilot, an officer, and a bystander were pulled out alive and taken to hospital. Local officials are now… pic.twitter.com/koIyU0dJUU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 26, 2025

