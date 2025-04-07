The Champions Cup last-16 match between Toulouse and Sale Sharks was delayed for 40 minutes on Sunday after a parachutist became stuck on the roof of the Toulouse Stadium in France. Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. The incident occurred during a pre-match parachute display when two paratroopers landed on the pitch, but the third got caught on the stadium roof. Emergency services were called, and an inflatable mat was placed below the paratrooper, who was rescued after hanging for over 20 minutes. The game eventually kicked off with Toulouse leading 7-0 within two minutes. France Plane Mishap: 2 Jets Crash Into Each Other During Stunt at Saint-Dizier, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Parachute Malfunction in France:

Les images impressionnantes de l'accident du parachutiste au Stadium de Toulouse. (crédit vidéo : @RugbyInterview) pic.twitter.com/XFmbo7MnOT — Gauthier Baudin (@GauthierBaudin) April 6, 2025

Parachutist Rescued From France Stadium Roof

