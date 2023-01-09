France President Emmanuel Macron said Paris was ready to support Pakistan in its talks with financial institutions, and creditors. France will continue to provide expertise and some financial support to the country, Macron said in a video address as Pakistan and the United Nations held a conference in Geneva, reported Reuters. France's Macron Opens Up About Love to Autistic Interviewers.

France Ready To Back Pakistan in Talks With Creditors:

