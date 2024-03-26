The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after being struck by the Singapore-flagged cargo ship "Dali," with up to 20 construction workers reportedly on the bridge at the time. As per reports, ship tracking data confirmed the Dali's collision with a pillar of the bridge, revealing its 300m length and destination en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka. Departing from Port Breeze terminal around 12:45 am ET, the vessel halted near the bridge 45 minutes later, as indicated by marine radars. Dramatic footage emerged as the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the river after the Singapore-flagged Dali container ship collided with one of its pillars. US Bridge Collapse: Casualties Feared as Nearly 20 Construction Workers, Vehicles Were on Francis Scott Key Bridge When It Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship (Watch Video).

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Cargo Ship 'Dali' Collides With Francis Scott Key Bridge

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland which crosses the Patapsco River has reportedly Collapsed within the last few minutes after being Struck by a Large Container Ship; a Mass Casualty Incident has been Declared with over a Dozen Cars and many Individuals said to… pic.twitter.com/SsPMU8Mjph — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 26, 2024

