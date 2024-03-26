As the situation unfolds in Baltimore, Maryland, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, new reports indicate that up to 20 construction workers were present on the bridge at the time of the incident, according to fire crews. The bridge collapsed after being struck by a container ship, sparking a fire and sending several vehicles plunging into the Patapsco River below. Emergency crews are currently conducting a search and rescue operation, with concerns rising over the fate of those still unaccounted for. US Bridge Collapse: Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Collapses After Container Ship Hits It, Dramatic Video Footage Surfaces.

20 Construction Workers Feared Trapped

BREAKING: Up to 20 construction workers on Baltimore bridge when it collapsed, according to fire crews. Search underway — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

