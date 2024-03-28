Just a month after its discovery by biologists, the world’s largest snake has been found dead in the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest. The giant anaconda, a previously unknown species, was discovered by a team of scientists during the filming of National Geographic’s Disney+ series, Pole to Pole with Will Smith. The enormous reptile, named Ana Julia, was located in the Formoso River in the rural area of Bonito in southern Brazil’s Mato Grosso do Sul State. Ana Julia, a 26-foot northern green anaconda, weighed approximately 440lbs (31 stone) and had a head the same size as a human’s. While there have been reports suggesting that the snake may have been shot dead by hunters, a Dutch researcher who was part of the team that discovered Ana Julia emphasised that the cause of death is still under investigation. Snake Tries to Cross Road in Busy Traffic and Escaping Death Narrowly, Chilling Video Surfaces.

Ana Julia Found Dead

Some humans are disgusting!!! 🤬🤬 Ana Julia, the world's largest snake is 'shot dead' by 'sick' hunters in the Amazon rainforest - just a month after biologists discovered the 26ft-long Anaconda. pic.twitter.com/kjsV6kPcpS — Protect All Wildlife (@ProtectWldlife) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)