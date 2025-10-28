A veteran US law enforcement agent allegedly tried to recruit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s personal pilot in a covert plan to capture the leader and bring him to the United States on drug trafficking charges, news agency AP has reported. The operation, reportedly part of the Donald Trump administration’s intensified pressure campaign against Maduro, coincided with the deployment of a US naval strike force to the Caribbean and a USD 50 million bounty for Maduro’s capture. The plot centers on Edwin Lopez, a Homeland Security Investigations agent based in the Dominican Republic, who discovered that two jets used by Maduro were under repair in Santo Domingo and sought to approach the Venezuelan Air Force crew sent to collect them. Why Has US Announced Record USD 50 Million Bounty on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro?

US Plan to Capture Nicolas Maduro Revealed

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (AP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

