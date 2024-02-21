Mumbai, February 21: In what can be seen as a rare discovery, the world's largest snake has been discovered in the Amazon Rainforest. Notably, the snake is said to be 26 feet long and weighs 440 lbs. Called the "Northern Green Anaconda", the world's biggest snake was found by Professor Freek Vonk, a TV wildlife presenter. The Northern Green Anaconda is said to be as thick as a car tyre.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the world's biggest snake has a head which is the same size as a human. Footage released shows Dutch biologist Freek Vonk swimming next to the giant anaconda. It must be noted that until now, only one species of Green Anaconda was recognised in the Amazon forest. It was called "Ginat Anaconda". Ancient City Found in Amazon Rainforest: Researchers Discover 3,000-Year-Old Hidden City With Extensive Road and Canal Network in Ecuador.

Northern Green Anaconda Discovered in South America

The world's largest snake has been discovered in the Amazon Rainforest: The Northern Green Anaconda measures 26 feet long and weighs 440 lbs - and its head is the same size as a human's. pic.twitter.com/XlaDk0qVYt — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) February 21, 2024

As per a new study published in Diversity this month, the Northern Green Anaconda has been confirmed as a distinct species. Speaking about the world's biggest snake, Professor Freek Vonk said, "Together with 14 other scientists from nine countries, we discovered that the largest snake species in the world, the green anaconda."

The Dutch biologist further said that green anacondas are found in the north of their range in South America - including Venezuela, Suriname, and French Guiana. He also said that they appear to belong to a completely different species. The researchers have named the new species, "Eunectes akayima", a Latin name which means "Northern Green Anaconda".

Although a new species of snake has been discovered recently, researchers said they are under threat. Professor Vonk said that the survival of such iconic giant snakes is "inextricably linked to protecting their natural habitat". Professor Jesus Rivas, the lead author of the study confirmed the species. "This finding humbles the mind regarding the true diversity of South America," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).