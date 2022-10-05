UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s first conference speech as party leader was disrupted by Greenpeace protesters, following this they were ejected from the hall. In the video, eco-activists can be seen holding a flag that reads “who voted for this?” during Liz Truss’ opening address. The hecklers were quickly escorted out of the hall by security, while the prime minister said “let's get them removed.” Liz Truss Becomes UK Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government (See Pic).

Liz Truss Interrupted by Greenpeace Protesters:

Greenpeace protesters interrupt Liz Truss' first Conservative Party conference speech as UK prime minister and are removed by security https://t.co/etmJsRrRwUpic.twitter.com/ICY302jpmi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 5, 2022

