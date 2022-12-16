Elon Musk made his stand clear about increasing cyber safety on Twitter, saying accounts indulging in doxing – publicly posting identity-related information, especially of real-time locations of someone else – will be penalised. This comes after Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent reporters who cover Elon Musk, including Ryan Mac of The New York Times, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell and many more. Twitter to Enable Organizations to Identify Which Other Accounts Associated With Them, Says Elon Musk

Check Tweet:

Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

