The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday declared the arrest of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan as "illegal". As per reports, the Chief Justice of Pakistan said that Khan’s arrest was unlawful and that it will be reversed. The development comes a few hours after the top court ordered the police to produce Khan before it within an hour. Following this, PTI chief Imran Khan was produced before the Supreme Court amid tight security. Imran Khan Arrest: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chief Produced Before Pakistan's Supreme Court After Top Judge's Orders.

Supreme Court Declares Imran Khan's Arrest "Illegal"

Pakistan's Supreme Court declares former prime minister Imran Khan's arrest "illegal" — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2023

