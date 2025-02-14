US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday, February 14, that the United States will impose "reciprocal tariffs" on trading partners. While signing the executive order, Trump said that India has more tariffs than any other country. "India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," the US President added while talking about his intentions of imposing reciprocal tariffs. Notably, Donald Trump's remarks came ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Post this, Donald Trump announced the reciprocal tariff policy. US President Donald Trump Hugs PM Modi While Welcoming Him at White House.

'India Has More Tariffs Than Nearly Any Other Country'

"India has more tariffs than nearly any other country," says US President Donald Trump while talking about his intentions of imposing reciprocal tariffs, as reported by Reuters (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SgYepLcAaI — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)