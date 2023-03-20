A large Tricolour has now been put in front of the Indian High Commission building in London. This comes after Khalistani supporters pulled down the national flag outside the building to protest the crackdown against Amritpal Singh. The video and photo of the Indian Flag in london has now surfaced on social media. Earlier, protesters, who were demonstrating against a crackdown by security forces in Punjab on the Waaris Punjab De group, shouted Khalistani slogans, and attempted to enter the High Commission. One of the protester had climbed up to the Indian High Commission balcony overlooking the street and brought down the national Tricolour. Indian High Commission in London Vandalised: Man Arrested in Connection With Vandalism by Pro-Khalistani Groups, Mayor Sadiq Khan Condemns Incident.

Large Tricolour At Indian High Commission in London

Unfazed by the attempts to vandalise the Indian High commission in London by Khalistani extremists, a large Indian flag has been put in front of the mission. https://t.co/lAFJyhA05l pic.twitter.com/0gG2E3tjCi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 19, 2023

India gives back to vandals Khalistanis .. Now a bigger flag is in place at Indian mission in London pic.twitter.com/SapoAHmSmt — Naveen Kapoor (@IamNaveenKapoor) March 19, 2023

