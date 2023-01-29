Explosion at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan was caused by an ‘Unsuccessful’ drone attack, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, citing the defence ministry. There were no casualties in the explosion and it caused minor damage to the workshop's roof, the defence ministry of Iran further said. Iran Blast: Massive Explosion at Military Facility in Isfahan (Watch Video).

Blast in Iran Due to Drone Attack:

Iran | Loud explosion occurred at a military plant in Iran's central city of Isfahan; was an "unsuccessful" drone attack, reported Iran's media citing defence ministry: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

Iran Blast Video:

🇮🇷 Strong explosion rocked the Iranian city of Isfahan, — IRNA reports. So far no victims reported...Drone attack is reported on the video pic.twitter.com/YqfUYzGoOY — SOS-UK-Report (@sosReports) January 28, 2023

