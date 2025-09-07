Surveillance footage has revealed the horrifying moments leading up to the murder of 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, who was stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train. Zarutska, who had fled war-torn Ukraine for safety in the U.S., boarded the Lynx Blue Line at 9:46 pm on August 22, wearing her pizzeria uniform. Footage shows her seated and focused on her phone as 34-year-old repeat offender Decarlos Brown Jr. sat behind her. Just four minutes later, Brown pulled out a folding knife and stabbed her three times, including in the neck. He then calmly walked through the car, removed his sweatshirt, and waited by the doors, as passengers noticed blood dripping. Zarutska collapsed and was pronounced dead on board. Brown exited at the next stop but was later arrested. Police recovered the knife nearby. With prior convictions for robbery and threats, Brown now faces first-degree murder charges. US: Ukrainian Refugee Who Escaped War Stabbed to Death by Mentally Ill Ex-Convict at Charlotte Light Rail Station in North Carolina; Accused Arrested.

Iryna Zarutska Murder Video (Disturbing Video)

Tragic: New footage shows Decarlos Brown Jr. fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte train. When will we prioritize safety and mental health? It’s time to reconsider opening asylum homes—our streets are becoming too dangerous. #Charlotte #Crime #MentalHealthAwareness pic.twitter.com/GCJDDdahEW — ceanmedia (@ceanmedia) September 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)