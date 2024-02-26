Lord Jacob Rothschild, a financier and member of the Rothschild banking family, died at the age of 87, his family announced on Monday. Jacob Rothschild started his career in the family bank, NM Rothschild & Sons, in 1963 before going on to co-found the then J Rothschild Assurance Group, now St James’s Place, with Sir Mark Weinberg in 1980. Kenneth Mitchell, Captain Marvel Fame Actor, Dies From Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Complications at 49.

Jacob Rothschild Dies

JUST IN - Lord Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87. pic.twitter.com/SoPY8GXoOe — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 26, 2024

