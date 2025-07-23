New York, July 23: A JetBlue flight from New York to Sarasota turned into a crime scene after a Connecticut couple, Trista L Reilly, 43, and Christopher Drew Arnold, 42, were arrested for allegedly performing sex acts in their seats in clear view of children. According to court documents filed in Sarasota County, around 10:30 am on July 19, a woman traveling with her two children alerted a flight attendant that her kids had witnessed two adults engaged in explicit activity.

When a flight attendant checked on the pair, Reilly was allegedly observed "making up-and-down movements with her head" while positioned face-down in Arnold’s lap. The account was corroborated by the two minor passengers, who confirmed they directly saw the sexual acts. Sex on Plane: Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in SWISS Airline's Bangkok-Zurich Flight, Crew Faces Probe as X-Rated Video Goes Viral.

Upon landing at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport at approximately 11:30 am, local authorities arrested Reilly and Arnold. Both have been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition in the presence of minors, a serious felony in Florida intended to protect children from exposure to sexually explicit conduct. US Man Asks Flight Attendant for Sex, Tries to Open Aircraft’s Door Mid-Air; Arrested After His Unruly Behaviour Forces Plane to Make Emergency Landing.

JetBlue, like most airlines, enforces strict standards of conduct onboard and routinely coordinates with law enforcement in the event of illegal or disruptive activity by passengers. The incident highlights the legal consequences that can result from indecent behavior during a flight, particularly when minors are involved. JetBlue and authorities have not issued additional public comments regarding this specific arrest.

The incident comes after crew members of Swiss International Airlines (SWISS) were under investigation for allegedly violating privacy laws after sharing explicit footage of a couple engaging in a sexual act near the cockpit. The incident occurred in November 2024 on flight LX181 from Bangkok to Zurich. The leaked video had sparked outrage and raised concerns about passenger privacy onboard.

