As the Holy month of Ramadan kicks off in United States, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have extended their best wishes to the muslim communities in the United States. Taking to Twitter, US President Joe Biden said that "Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of Ramadan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem!" Also Read: Ramadan Mubarak 2022 Wishes: Images, Ramazan Kareem Quotes and Messages To Observe the Pious Month.

Jill and I extend our best wishes to Muslim communities here in the United States and around the world on the beginning of Ramadan. From the People’s House to your own homes, we wish you and your loved ones a blessed and prosperous month. Ramadan Kareem! — President Biden (@POTUS) April 1, 2022

