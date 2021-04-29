Joe Biden Calls for Passage of Equality Act, Tells Transgender Americans 'The President Has Your Back' (Watch Video)

In his first address to Congress, President Biden called for passage of the Equality Act and gave a shout-out to transgender youth, saying ‘the president has your back’ https://t.co/D4pCT7UtwY pic.twitter.com/47c4RD6433 — Reuters (@Reuters) April 29, 2021

