US President Joe Biden stopped for a selfie with kids who caught his attention as he was walking by a restaurant in Nantucket. The toddlers who were inside the Lemon Press restaurant saw US President walking by. As soon as they saw him, the kids started yelling which caught Biden's attention. Without wasting a second, Joe Biden walked up to the restaurant window and posed for a selfie with the kids. Thanksgiving 2022: US President Joe Biden Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys Chocolate and Chip at White House (Watch Video).

Joe Biden Stops for Selfie with Kids:

Some kids inside the Lemon Press restaurant on Main Street started yelling to President Biden as he walked past them… @POTUS #nantucket pic.twitter.com/75iQwz8Bt1 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)