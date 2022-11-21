US President Joe Biden pardoned the National Thanksgiving Turkeys, Chocolate and Chip at the White House here today November 21. In the video, Biden can be seen jokingly saying, 'I hereby pardon chocolate and chips'. Mr. President was reportedly addressing the media for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation in the United States. National Thanksgiving Turkey 2022: US President Joe Biden to Pardon Two Turkeys.

US President Joe Biden Celebrates National Thanksgiving Turkey 2022:

THANKSGIVING: President Biden pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip at the White House pic.twitter.com/zHBUzYWzTu — Forbes (@Forbes) November 21, 2022

