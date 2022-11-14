Amazon is planning to lay off thousands of employees and implement cost-cutting measures as the last few quarters haven't been profitable, according to report by New York Times. The company could fire as many as 10,000 employees starting as soon as this week. If the report indeed turns out be true, it would be the biggest layoff in the history of Amazon. WhatsApp Companion Mode Lets You Use App on Four Devices: Know About the Feature and How to Enable It

Check Tweet:

