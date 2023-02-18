US Vice President Kamala Harris will fly back from Germany to the states on a C-17 military plane on Saturday. According to a Bloomberg pool reporter, Harris is forced to switch planes because her Boeing C-32A "is broken down." Here in Germany, Harris attended Munich Security Conference, where she called Russia's offensive against Ukraine a "war against humanity." US First Lady Jill Biden Kisses Vice President Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff On Lips, Video Goes Viral.

US Vice President To Fly Back From Germany on C-17 Military Plane:

JUST IN - Kamala Harris will fly back from Germany to the US on a C-17 military plane because her Boeing C-32A "is broken down," according to a Bloomberg pool reporter. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 18, 2023

