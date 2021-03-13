Kazakhstan Military Aircraft An-26 Crashed:

An An-26 military aircraft flying from Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan crashed while landing in Almaty, killing four of six people on board, the Central Asian nation’s emergencies ministry said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021

An Antonov An-26 carrying six people crashes on landing at Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan. Military aircraft? カザフスタンのアルマトイ空港で双発ターボプロップ機アントノフ２６が着陸時に墜落。６人が搭乗していたが安否は不明。機体は迷彩塗装がなされているようだ。 https://t.co/Ayi93As8XN — Thoton Akimoto (@thoton9) March 13, 2021

