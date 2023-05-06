UK Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III. Former prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss and their respective partners also arrived at the abbey. King Charles III Coronation: US President Joe Biden Sends Wife Jill Biden to King Charles' Coronation.

King Charles III Coronation

